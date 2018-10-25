How can they be in 2 places at once?

I know many of you are looking forward to seeing bluegrass favorites Dailey & Vincent at the Niswonger this Saturday night. I also know, because many of you have told me, you look forward to seeing them on RFD TV every Saturday night.

Jaimie Dailey and Darrin Vincent brought their vast experience in bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music together to form a band that has taken those music genres by storm. Backed by one of the most talented bands in the business, Dailey & Vincent are known nationally from their appearances on the “Dailey & Vincent Show” on RFD-TV for the past three years, numerous Grand Ole’ Opry’ appearances, live shows throughout the country, and, most recently, through their popular PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE — In concert.”

Between Dailey and Vincent, they bring numerous awards to the band, including Grammy and Dove Awards and nominations, as well as several IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Awards. The list of performers they have created music with is amazing, including Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Bruce Hornsby, and Vince Gill. Their backup band features just as many accomplishments.

They are a favorite of Scott and Nikki Niswonger and we are pleased that they have helped sponsor this show for all our Van Wert Niswonger patrons to enjoy. Ironically, as Dailey & Vincent take our stage this Saturday night, they should also be appearing on RFD-TV around the same time. As I have often said though, live is always better. And what better place to enjoy some great Saturday night fun and music than from the cozy confines of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center!

The show is selling quite well, but a few seats remain, so get them now or at the door Saturday night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. with the lobby doors and box office opening at 6:30 p.m. I look forward to seeing you for a real fun evening of laughter and music!

With the colder weather (did we miss autumn?), it’s time to start thinking about Christmas. It will be a very special season at the Niswonger again this year. Christmas Wonderland is everythingChristmas, including gorgeous costumes, scenery, Santa Claus, Baby Jesus, and all your favorite Christmas songs. It is the perfect family Christmas show. We have two shows, one on Saturday night, November 24, and another on Sunday afternoon, November 25.

We follow with everyone’s favorite Nutcrackerballet featuring the Ballet Theatre of Toledo on December 1. Once again we offer two shows of the Nutcracker.

Then, Michael McDonald brings his “Season of Peace” show on December 8 and finally the nearly sold-out show All is Calmon December 16.

Now that’s certainly something for everyone this Christmas. But to add one last element to your Christmas package, don’t forget about Handel’s Messiahat First United Methodist Church on December 9 at 7 p.m.

Messiahchorus rehearsals begin Sunday afternoon, November 4, from 3 to 5 p.m., at First United Methodist Church. Bring a friend, family member, or just yourself and join our chorus. You will be glad you did. I guarantee it!