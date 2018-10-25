Clubs assume Christmas Garden project

VW independent/submitted information

Local resident Jim Clay and his family have dedicated six Christmas seasons to bringing joy to Van Wert and surrounding communities in the form of a whimsical Christmas Garden — a place where imagination becomes a reality.

From free candy canes to a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, area residents were delighted to get into the holiday spirit. This fanciful display was made possible by many corporate and private sponsors.

When it was shared that the event may not continue, two area clubs were inspired to join forces to continue the Christmas display at Smiley Park. Thanks to their volunteer spirit, Van Wert Service Club and the Optimist Club of Van Wert are joining forces to continue the Christmas joy that is the Children’s Christmas Garden at Smiley Park in Van Wert.

The clubs’ mission is to provide community-spirited service to the Van Wert area, thereby helping build a better community.

It is important to both clubs (and very gracious volunteers) that the spirit of Christmas be retained. Christmas isn’t just about the oohs and aahs of beautiful displays, it’s about spending time together. Both clubs believe the focus should be on the “presence” (of family and friends) versus the “presents”.

Club members have faith that this event will delight those of all ages and will serve as a family-friendly and fanciful experience.

Both clubs are diligently working with community members and corporate sponsors to provide this event to the community at no charge. Those interested in helping can donate, share on Facebook, and spread the word.

Area residents can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/vw-childrens-christmas-garden or make checks payable to “Children’s Christmas Garden” and mail to Children’s Christmas Garden, P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Sponsorships are as follows: Silver — $10-$100; Gold — $101-$499; Platinum — $500 and above.