Ansley Jo Manger

Ansley Jo Manger died Monday, October 22, 2018.

She was born on October 5, 2017, in Van Wert, the daughter of Haley N. Phillips and Trey M. Manger, who both survive in Rockford,.

Other survivors include her maternal grandparents, Bruce and Brandy Bollenbacher of Rockford; her paternal grandparents, Brian and Brenda Manger of Botkins; a paternal grandmother, Judy Larger of New Bremen; five uncles, Corbin (Brooke) Phillips of Rockford, Tyson Mobley of Celina, Ralph (Lisa) Stoker of Bellville; Dylan (Jayla) Baker of Rockford, and Cody Manger of Columbus; her great-grandparents, Ronda Manger, Russell Phillips, Elmer Jr. and Janice Larger, and Carol Zizelman.

Her great-grandparents, Roger and Cathy Bruns, Carolyn Phillips, and Eugene Manger, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Rockford, with the Rev. Catherine Beckett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.