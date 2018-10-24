Wassenberg Halloween bash coming up

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center is announcing another edition of its popular Halloween party coming this Saturday, October 27, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The annual bash will feature more dancing, a gourmet food truck, and, of course, plenty of bizarre goings-on tailor made for Halloween.

The Affine food truck from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will serve farm-to-table fare, while desserts will also be provided by Van Wert Manor. Vanity Crash, a popular Cleveland-area band will perform short sets in the early evening, while Vourteque, a top neo-vintage DJ, will be playing “Glitch Funk” remixes that incorporate 1970s and ‘80s remixes with Vourteque panache.

Ringmaster Zeb Brown will also perform during the party.

For more information, call Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.orgor access the art center’s website at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.