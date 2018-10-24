Vantage hosts OSBA regional conference

VW independent/submitted information

Nearly 120 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across northwest Ohio gathered at Vantage Career Center on October 18 for the second Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Northwest Region Fall Conference. The region’s first fall conference was held October 4 in Tiffin.

The conference featured updates from OSBA officers and staff and a number of awards and honors. The region recognized outstanding school board members, veteran board members and schools that earned the State Board of Education Momentum Award and other state honors.

Other recognitions included the Excellence in Community Service, Humanitarian and Who’s Who Excellence in Outstanding Leadership awards. Additional honors went to the region’s 2019 Ohio Teacher of the Year finalists and the Bonnie Eddy Educational Supply and Book Grant recipient.

A highlight of the evening was a performance by Lincolnview Local Schools’ Lincolnview High School Choir, directed by Stacie Korte. The school district is in Van Wert County.

For details on the awards and recognitions, contact Northwest Regional Manager Dr. Judy Jackson May at the phone number or email address above.

Twenty counties comprise the OSBA Northwest Region: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot. OSBA’s other regions are Central, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.

In its 63rdyear, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.