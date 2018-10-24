Read & Review Book Club sets meeting
VW independent/submitted information
The Read and Review Book Club will meet Thursday, November 1, at noon in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
The group will participate in a book discussion led by Sally Hangartner of One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus. Drinks and desserts will be provided by Barb Everidge.
A $2.50 offering shall be collected for the group’s mission work. All are welcome to bring a sack lunch and participate in this book review.
