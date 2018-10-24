Pamela Jean (Thomas) Vannett

Pamela Jean (Thomas) Vannett, 66, of Delphos, died Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center following an extended illness.

She was born July 9, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Ray and Freda (Dilbone) Thomas, who both preceded her in death. On April 13, 1969, she married William Neal “Bill” Vannett, who died in 2003.

Survivors include two sons, Brian N. (Renee Ward) Vannett of Delphos and Brad A. (Joanne) Vannett of Van Wert; four grandchildren;a brother. Allen “Jim” Thomas of Convoy; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Thomas of Coldwater and Jayne Norton of Celina.

Five brothers, Gene, Jerry, Ronnie, Billie and Max, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Linda Linn officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.