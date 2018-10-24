Lady Lancers help CHP

The Lincolnview Lady Lancers volleyball team hosted a Volley for the Cure event on September 29, to benefit Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Team members and coaches recently presented an $800 check from Lincolnview Athletic Boosters to hospice nurses Kimberly Myers (front) and Lisa Heath. Volley for the Cure was started by two friends in 2006 to bring awareness to breast cancer and a fundraising event. Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center is operated by Community Health Professionals (CHP) and is designed to meet the needs of patients and their families when a loved one has a terminal diagnosis from cancer or any other advanced disease by managing pain and symptoms, offering respite and palliative (comfort) care, and hospice services. Photo submitted