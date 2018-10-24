C’view NHS inductees

The Crestview chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 17 new members on Sunday, October 14,during a ceremony held at the school. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard Crestview alumnus Briggs Orsbon speak about time management and focus. New members include (front row, from the left) Kaden Short, Michael Joseph, Chase Forwerck, Colby Swager, Drew Mosier, Danee Krouse, Haley Speith, and Ragen Harting; (back row) Maddy Lamb, Morgan Dowler, Lexi Gregory, Laney Jones, Rosie Bogle, Dillon Underwood, Hannah Barnes, Lili Dietrich, and Cameron Cearns. Crestview photo