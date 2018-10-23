Van Wert No. 3, Crestview No. 2 in regions
Van Wert independent sports
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday.
Van Wert (7-2) is currently the No. 3 seed in Division IV, Region 14, and if the playoffs began this weekend, the Cougars (5-4) would host No. 6 seed Kenton (5-4). Van Wert defeated the Wildcats 60-33 in Week No. 6.
Crestview (8-1) is the current No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28. If the playoffs began this weekend, the Knights would host No. 7 seed Sidney Lehman Catholic (6-3).
The final computer rankings will be issued this Sunday, October 28, and 224 schools (top eight in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
