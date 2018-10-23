Owner: Van Wert Sears store not closing

VW independent/submitted information

Owner Jared Tomlinson wishes he had a dollar for every time he is asked at his store — Sears Hometown Store in Van Wert — if the store is closing or going bankrupt, because of the recent bankruptcy filing of Sears Holdings Corporation.

“It’s every day, it’s constant,” said Tomlinson, but he totally understands the confusion because of the long-time iconic Sears name

The Sears Hometown Store in the Van Wert is not part of the bankruptcy filing by Sears Holdings Corporation.

Tomlinson said that, although Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. has business relationships with Sears Holdings, it is a publicly-owned company that separated from Sears Holdings in 2012.

Tomlinson explained that Sears Hometown is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware. Dealers are independent businesspeople who are actively involved in their businesses and their communities.

“Your local Sears Hometown Store wants you to know it remains business as usual at Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores,” Tomlinson noted. “We look forward to continuing to provide you with outstanding service, value, and convenience.”