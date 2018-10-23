Ohio City Halloween Party this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Board is sponsoring its annual Halloween party. As always, there is no cover charge for the event, which will be held this Saturday, October 27, at the board’s newly innovated Park Building on Ohio 118.

The Park Board will be serving free chili with peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches. There will also be adult beverages available. Costume judging and prizes will be held at 10 p.m.

The regional band Section Ate will perform from 8-midnight. Section Ate is a classic rock-oldies-country band that includes local rockin veterans Dave Carr, Bob Delgado, Donn Donno, Tim Laukhuf, and Jeff McIntosh. The variety of their repertoire promises to have partygoers dancing more on the floor or tapping their feet in their seats.

Ohio City Halloween Party organizers and Ohio City Express owners would like to remind people that they are also holding an online costume contest on the Ohio City Express Facebook page. There is a $50 prize for the adult costumes with the most “likes” and a $25 prize for the best photo of anyone 15 years old and younger. Voting will conclude on the evening of November 4.

Visit either the Facebook page for details or send a photo to bighamcreativecommunications@gmail.com.