Lincolnview board tackles routine agenda

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Lincolnview Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Snyder is hoping residents will approve the district’s permanent improvement levy that’s up for renewal.

The 2.5-mill, five-year levy is on the November 6 ballot and, during Monday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education, Snyder noted money generated by the levy can’t be used for such things as salaries and benefits.

“It goes for upkeep of what we have currently and in the future,” Snyder explained. “Our biggest piece going forward is safety and keeping up with the roofs and the parking lots like we always do.”

In other business, board members hired Laura Clemetz as Latchkey coordinator, replacing longtime coordinator Rhonda Longstreth.

“I can’t say enough about her and the job she’s done for the last 10 years, and she’s going to be sorely missed,” Snyder said of Longstreth.

The board also hired Ally Evans as junior high cheer coach and Brianne Fishpaw as seventh grade girls’ basketball coach, and the board accepted several donations, including $500 from Van Wert American Legion Post 178 for the Veterans Day program; a $2,000 Education Grant donation from the Cooper Family Foundation; $257 from the United Methodist Church of Middle Point for the needy student fund; and $1,000 each from First Federal of Van Wert and Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service for the softball scoreboard.

Board members heard a presentation from Stacy Adam, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. Adam shared the results of a survey of local employers, with topics including workplace skills, positions and skills expected to increase in the future, jobs expected to be obsolete in 10 years, and tools being used to attract or train employees.

In other business, the board recognized students inducted into the National Honor Society: Jacob Hauenstein, Ethan Kemler, Morgan Miller, Sam Myers, Jocelyn Allen, Gavin Carter, Logan Daeger, Kasey Denman, Madelyn Dunn, Becca Kesler, Ryan Knisely, Alexis Miller, Alexis M. Miller, Desiree Reinhart, Joe Sadowski, Hanna Scaggs, Victoria Snyder, Jaden Spray, Kirsten Stemen and Madeline Jenkins, who was inducted into the Vantage National Technical Honor Society.

The board also approved a contract with Gattshall Excavating and Trucking to provide snow removal as needed for the 2018-2019 school year.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.