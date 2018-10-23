Knights, other area teams ranked in poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview (8-1) remains at No. 8 in Division VII in the seventh Associated Press statewide football poll released on Monday.

Sycamore Mohawk is the top ranked team in Division VI, followed by Green Meadows Conference member Edgerton (9-0), then Pandora-Gilboa, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Fort Loramie. McComb is ranked sixth, followed by Tiffin Calvert, Crestview, Minster and Norwalk St. Paul.

Western Buckeye League member Wapakoneta (8-1) is tied with Akron East for No. 8 in Division III, while the Roughriders of St. Marys Memorial (9-0) continue their reign at No. 1 in Division IV. The Redskins and Roughriders will play this Friday night. A Wapakoneta win would force a WBL co-championship, while a St. Marys win would give the Roughriders an outright title, plus an A.P. poll championship.

Midwest Athletic Conference member Anna (7-2) is ranked No. 7 in Division V. The Rockets will share the MAC title if they defeat Delphos St. John’s, and if Coldwater upsets Marion Local.

Along with Minster and Anna, three other MAC schools are ranked, all in Division VI. Marion Local (9-0) is No. 1, Coldwater (7-2) is No. 6 and St. Henry is No. 9.

Playing an independent schedule, Lima Central Catholic (9-0) is ranked No. 3 in Division VI.

The full poll can be viewed at https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/AP-Poll-7.pdf.