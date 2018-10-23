Kathleen Boroff

Kathleen Boroff, 61, of Convoy, died unexpectedly at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born July 19, 1957, in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of Terrell Eugene and Bertha Jane (Rhodes) Wilder, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1976, she married Steve Boroff and he survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include a son, Bronson, of Convoy; three sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Thompson of La Follet, Tennessee, and Deborah Hower and Charlene Moody, both of Wapakoneta; and three brothers, Ron (Lynn) Wilder of Waynesfield, Anthony (Karen) Wilder of Wapakoneta, and Darrell (Lisa) Wilder of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Anthony Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the son, Bronson.

