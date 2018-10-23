Issue 1 meeting

Mark Spieles, executive director of Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert, speaks about the problems with State Issue 1 while Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger looks on. The session was the second informational meeting on Issue 1 held at the local level. During his presentation, Spieles also noted that the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Service Providers has stated its opposition to Issue 1 for “using a constitutional amendment as the means for criminal justice reform.” Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent