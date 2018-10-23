Gary Lee Johnson

Gary Lee Johnson, 62, of rural Middle Point, died at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 27, 1956, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of Andrew and Gladie (Cox) Johnson, who both preceded him in death. He married Teresa “Terri” (Armon) Johnson, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two sons, Daniel (Ashlee) Johnson of Wauseon and Brian Lutts of Middle Point; a daughter, Alicia (James) Weaver of Grover Hill; two grandchildren; three brothers, Roscoe Johnson of Convoy, Lige Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Bobby Johnson of Pineville, Kentucky; and four sisters, Phyllis Ann Decker and Linda Baker, both of Convoy, Brenda Allen of Fort Wayne, and Carolyn Sue Yates of Middle Point.

Three brothers, Tommy Johnson, Billy Ray Johnson, and his twin brother, Larry Johnson, also preceded him in death.

No visitation or funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.