Ethel Bridgman

Ethel “Betty” Bridgman, 86, of Delphos, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November, 9, 1931, in Delphos, the daughter of Frank and Ethel (Harris) Kohorst, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by a sister, Marge Kohorst of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Sue Bridgman; and brothers and sisters Rose Carmean, Delmer Kohorst, Donald Kohorst, Violet Carmean, George Kohorst, Carl “Butch” Kohorst, Ruth Kemper, and Richard “Cotton” Kohorst.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 26, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Scott Perry officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27, in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.