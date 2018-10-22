YM plans Ladies Day Out shopping event

VW independent/submitted information

Get a start on the holiday shopping and have a fun girls-day of fashion, free gifts, fabulous products, and some of the greatest vendors around. YMCA Ladies Day Out shopping event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at the YMCA of Van Wert County, 241 W. Main St. in Van Wert. Admission is free and the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

More than 20 vendors will be at the event, including Remember When Photography LLC, Crumbcoat LLC, Young Living, Color Street, Norwex, and more. Food trucks, chair massages, a DJ, photo shoots, and raffle prizes will also be part of the fun. With such a variety of vendors, local residents are sure to find something they will like.

For more information on the Ladies Day Out event, check out the YMCA Facebook page, go to vwymca.org or call the Y at 419.238.0443. Local women can invite all their girlfriends to join them for a fabulous afternoon out.

Information about this and other events at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling the above number, visiting www.vwymca.org, or emailingnicole@vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.