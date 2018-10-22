Volleyball season ends for Lady Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

OTTAWA — Lincolnview’s volleyball season came to an end on Saturday with a 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25 loss to Eastwood in the Division III sectional finals at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

“Although it ended too early, we are proud of the accomplishments along the way,” head coach JaNahn Evans said of the season. “We ended up 16-7, Northwest Conference runners-up (6-2 NWC), had individuals break school records, had our first ever freshmen team, and had a lot of fun along the way.”

Against Eastwood, Kendall Bollenbacher led the Lady Lancers with 13 kills, followed by Madison Williams (12) and Jordan Decker (9).

Lakin Brant finished with a team high 27 digs, followed by Bollenbacher (21), Williams (18) and Kerstin Davis (12), while Brianna Ebel had 33 assists.

Evans noted the Lady Lancers improved a great deal from the beginning to the end of the season.

“Our efforts got more aggressive, made smarter decisions, played through errors, and was able to execute in and out of system plays,” Evans explained. “We kept great team chemistry throughout the season which I give credit to our seniors, because their positive leadership and attitudes were felt by everyone”

“Lakin (Brant), Carly (Wendel), and Morgan (Miller) are what every coach wants in a senior and what every player hopes to have as a teammate. Their skill, knowledge, and great personalities will be missed by everyone.”