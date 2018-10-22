Twig III sponsoring Tree of Lights event

VW independent/submitted information

Twig III will once again sponsor the Tree of Lights event at Van Wert Health.

The kick-off for this annual event will be at this year’s Apple Festival where the organization will have a booth where people may purchase a light or star in memory of a loved one, in honor of a friend or family member, or in support of Van Wert Health.

Lights may be purchased for $5 each and stars for $50 each. Local residents may also contact any Twig III member or visit the gift shop at the hospital for a form. The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, November 26, in the hospital lobby.

Funds raised from the Tree of Lights has surpassed $80,000 since its inception in 1994. The money raised helps to purchase the most up-to-date medical equipment available for the hospital.