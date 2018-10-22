Monday Mailbag: October 22, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Ohio State’s blowout loss to Purdue has led to questions that are featured in this week’s Monday Mailbag, along with questions about Region 14, a conference realignment proposal, and the Cleveland Browns.

Q: What do you know about some of the playoff contenders in Division IV, Region 14? Name withheld upon request

A: Clear Fork plays a tough, hard nosed style of football. They like to run the ball and play good defense, but the Colts are very capable of throwing the football effectively. They use a two quarterback system.

Huron has traditionally employed a spread offense, but has beaten just one team with a winning record.

At this point, I don’t know much about Lorain Clearview, Highland or Napoleon. Obviously, St. Marys and Kenton keep doing what their doing, running and passing respectively.

Q: How about this plan – Crestview leaves the NWC for the WBL, Paulding leaves the NWC for the GMC, Parkway leaves the MAC for the NWC and Van Wert leaves the WBL for the NWC?

A: I would bet just about anything that the NWC has no interest in accepting Van Wert. As for the rest, it seems logical, but only if there was true interest by all parties, and I doubt that’s the case.

Q: Is it time to fire Urban Meyer? Name withheld upon request

A: This question seems to pop up anytime the Buckeyes lose a game. You realize you’re asking about a guy who’s 77-9 at Ohio State, right? No, I don’t think firing a coach who’s won 89.5 percent of his games at OSU should be fired.

However, I won’t be surprised if some assistant coaches are replaced after the season.

Q: Why don’t the Buckeyes use more of Tate Martell? Name withheld upon request

A: In retrospect, I would have liked to have seen Martell in a couple of Ohio State’s red zone drives last night. His mobility might have come in handy if the Buckeyes had considered running the ball inside the 20.

Having said that, I’m not a fan of a two quarterback system. Yes, it can work in certain situations, but generally it’s better to stick with one quarterback.

After Saturday’s loss, I won’t be surprised if OSU uses the bye week to work on re-establishing the running game, and it won’t be shocking to see Martell get some snaps.

Q: It looked like Ohio State quit in the fourth quarter, do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think I’d go that far but it seemed like a less than enthusiastic effort in the fourth quarter, especially on defense.

Q: How does Hue Jackson still have a job? Name withheld upon request

A: You must be a fellow Browns fan and like you, this is a mystery to me. When John Dorsey was hired as general manager, he should have been the one that had the final say over the head coach.

The team has a new GM, some exciting younger players and a head coach with a 3-35-1 record.

The rumor is he’ll be gone during the bye week. With Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta on the schedule before the bye, the Browns could be 2-7-1, which might be enough to make a change.

If you have questions for the next Monday Mailbag, email them to sports@thewvindependent.com.