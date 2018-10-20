Street closing announced for next week

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming notes there will be two street closures in the coming week.

The first street, Wayne Street, between Lincoln Highway and Jackson Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday October 22, for installation of gas main lines.

The second street closure is for Central Avenue, between Washington and Jefferson streets, as well as the first row of parking spaces of the Central Avenue Parking Lot south of First United Methodist Church, will be closed and market in yellow from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, October 27, for the downtown Trick or Treat event.

Since only the first row of parking spaces will be used by the church, there will still be plenty of parking remaining for people who want to shop in the downtown area.