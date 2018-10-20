Man injured in Apple Fest wagon crash

Van Wert independent

A local man was injured Friday evening during the Apple Festival when the horse-drawn wagon he was driving was involved in an accident on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

According to reports, Larry Lloyd fell under a horse when the harness tree connecting the Percheron horse team to the wagon broke loose. The wagon later hit a pole, but none of the passengers were reportedly injured.

Lloyd was taken to Van Wert Health by the Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad for treatment of his injuries. According to a family member, Lloyd suffered four broken ribs and four cracked vertebrae in the accident.