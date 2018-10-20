Members of the Van Wert County Fruit Growers Association and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members, along with Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, look on as Terry Hipsley cuts the ribbon to officially open the Van Wert Apple Festival on Friday morning. The festival continues today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and features lots of good food, including just about anything apple people would want, as well as crafts, children’s games, entertainment, and much more. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent