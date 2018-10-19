Watch the signs!

Signs, signs, everywhere there’s signs, and Van Wert Health is hoping patients and visitors carefully watch the signs placed on the hospital’s main campus l in order to navigate safety around construction zones. The campus is now marked with red arrows to route patients directly to the main entrance of the Emergency Room. Additionally, blue arrows painted on the pavement and on signs around the campus are being used to direct outpatients, visitors, and vendors to an alternate parking lot during the first phase of construction for the Van Wert Health Surgery and Inpatient Expansion Project. The project includes a new two-story, 84,000 square-foot facility that will help further address the health care needs of area residents and visitors. photo provided