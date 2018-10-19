VWHS classes invited to Florida reunion

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School’s Class of 1964 is holding an open reunion for all Van Wert alumni in February 2019. The class voted not to have a 55th reunion since its numbers were dwindling, but class members John Ingman and Larry Mengerink, in discussion with classmates Bob Marvin and Gig Davis, thought it would be great to have a reunion with all graduates.

With so many alumni of Van Wert High School living in various areas of the country, the idea of a reunion in the winter, in a warm climate, was thought to be a great way to get together and socialize with everyone.

There will be no formal invitations sent out; therefore, all VWHS grads can help by contacting their personal friend lists and letting them know about the reunion.

The date of the actual gathering is 5 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Austin’s Buffet and Bakery in Longwood, Florida (website:www.austinsbuffet.com). This is a family owned and operated restaurant featuring home cooking and made-from-scratch bakery desserts. The restaurant also offers a separate meeting/dining room that seats 100 people at no charge.

Due to the numerous hotels, attractions, modes of transportation, and a wide variety of prices in the area and the wide variety of travel arrangement sites (booking.com, expedia.com, priceline.com, etc.) Class of ’64 members feel each person can plan the length and location of their stays. Additional cocktail parties, etc., could be planned by those traveling to central Florida at their respective hotels.

There will be no formal RSVP necessary, as those planning to attend will be noticed by their comments on the class post about the reunion on Facebook. Any plans for other get-togethers will be posted or shared online once arrangements are finalized.

In addition, the reunion location is close to Disney World for those interested in main attractions in the area. For more information, email Larry Mengerink at lkmengerink@yahoo.com.