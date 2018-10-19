Van Wert wins sectional championship

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — The Lady Cougars are Division II sectional champions after sweeping Bryan 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 at Defiance High School on Thursday.

Adrianna Grothause led the way with 15 digs and three aces, while Katie Coplin had a team high 17 assists. Reagan Priest finished with a team leading seven kills, and Lainey Werts chipped in with 14 assists.

Van Wert (17-7) will play WBL foe Defiance in the district semifinals at Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.