Looking for area singers for ‘Messiah’

A biennial Christmas tradition returns to Van Wert when a performance of Handel’s Messiah occurs at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. One of the most important elements of the performance is putting together a great community chorus to sing all the wonderful choruses of this musical masterpiece.

This is the official call to any and all singers in the region who would like to be a part of the chorus. We typically have room for 60 to 70 singers on stage with a professional chamber orchestra and four outstanding soloists. Although there are many seasoned Messiah singers in our area, you don’t have to have experience. As a matter of fact, a good mixture of veteran and rookie Messiah singers adds excitement to our performance.

I will be returning to rehearse and conduct this year’s performance. I believe it will be my 12th time conducting this magnificent work of inspired music. Since being resurrected in 1992, there has been a Messiah performance every two years. I missed one year when we were getting ready to open the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the amount of time required was a bit too much.

The orchestra and soloists are all set and now it’s time to recruit singers for the chorus. Those who have sung in the past have many cherished memories. Singing the “Great Amen Chorus” and then the “Hallelujah Chorus” can just send one’s spirits soaring. Each time, we have been blessed to have some very good singers as part of the chorus and I always look forward to welcoming new ones to the chorus.

Whether you come by yourself and make new friends, or if you bring a friend or relative with you, you will instantly become a part of a singular ensemble with one mission — to make glorious music and glorify the One we celebrate at Christmas. I encourage you to come and bring someone with you. It will be a memory you won’t soon forget.

Rehearsals will begin Sunday, November 4, and then each Sunday until the December 9 performance. Rehearsal times are always 3-5 p.m. and are held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert. Gloria Wendel is returning as our rehearsal accompanist. I am so grateful for her masterful keyboard skills and willingness to serve for over a half century.

Don’t let your busy schedule keep you from enjoying this experience. We will have five rehearsals plus a dress rehearsal on the day of performance. I would love to have everyone make every rehearsal, and it is important for the ensemble to have as many there as possible, but a miss or two shouldn’t keep you from joining us.

Whether you actually end up on stage as a performer or you end up in the audience, I encourage you to mark your calendars for Sunday, December 9. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A free-will offering is accepted to help defray extra expenses.

The Van Wert County Foundation has supported a community Messiah performance in Van Wert long before I ever came on board. I see records and evidence of the Saltzgaber Music Fund of The Van Wert County Foundation financially supporting this as far back as the 1940s (the Saltzgaber Music Fund was actually established in 1929 through Gaylord Saltzgaber’s will). First United Methodist Church has been a partner and leader in this tradition for many years as well. The acoustics and atmosphere of the sanctuary are ideal for this type of performance and the people of First UM Church have been great partners of quality music in Van Wert.

Make plans now to join us as we are only three weeks away from the beginning of rehearsals. Please help us spread the word. You will see notices on social media and many churches will be receiving posters. Let’s make this one of the most glorious presentations of the telling of Christ’s birth through Handel’s Messiah that we have ever had.

