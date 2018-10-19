Liles joins Trinity in concert this Sunday

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity would like to invite the public to a night of great gospel music with special guest Buddy Liles.

Liles’ baritone/bass interpretation of many songs have thrilled and warmed hearts across America. His first “full time” singing job was with the Orrell Quartet of Detroit, Michigan, in 1963. From 1966 to 1968, he sang with the Landmark Quartet based in Landmark Baptist Temple of Cincinnati. Liles was a member of the Florida Boys Quartet for more than 25 years, performing on the “Gospel Singing Jubilee” many years.

Buddy was the recipient of the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award at the National Quartet Convention in 1995, known as one of the most honorable awards in Gospel music. He also received the Favorite Bass Award given by the Singing Newsmagazine. He has appeared on many of the Bill Gaither videos, singing a solo on the “Sing Your Blues Away” video.

He sang at a Congressional Breakfast in Washington, D.C., and also has appeared on “Nashville Now”, “Nashville Prime Time”, and “The Today Show” from New York and has toured Israel with Gospel Concerts of California.

Liles was also inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

The concert will take place at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert at 6 p.m. this Sunday, October 21. The concert is free and the public is invited.