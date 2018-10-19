Crestview’s season ends

Lexi Gregory makes a play at the net during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship match between Crestview and top ranked St. Henry. The Lady Knights fell 12-25, 22-25, 24-26 to end the season at 17-7. “These girls worked hard tonight and they definitely battled the entire match,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “They made themselves known tonight as they competed with the No. 1 seed and know they can compete with the best.” St. Henry will play No. 5 Marion Local in the Division district semifinals at Van Wert High School at 6 p.m. Monday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent