Crestview rolls past Delphos Jefferson

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DELPHOS — Crestview’s defense held winless Delphos Jefferson to -14 total yards in a 47-0 win on Friday night.

The victory improved Crestview’s record to 8-1 (5-1 NWC) and put the Knights in position to earn at least a share of the conference title next Friday night. It also all but assured the Knights the No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28.

Crestview put the game away with three first quarter touchdowns, including an 80 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Wade Sheets to open the game. Drew Kline’s two point conversion made it 8-0 just 13 seconds into the game.

The Knights struck again less than two minutes later, when Javin Etzler tossed a 68 yard touchdown pass to Caylib Pruett, and Kole Small added the extra point to make it 15-0.

A 10 yard touchdown run by Kline and the PAT by Small extended Crestview’s lead to 22-0 with 6:08 left in the opening period, then the Knights found the end zone three more times in the second quarter.

Brody Brecht scored from 19 yards out at the 11:09 mark, then Kaden Short accounted for Crestview’s second special teams touchdown of the night by returning a Delphos Jefferson punt 53 yards for a touchdown with 9:53 left. Ayden Lichtensteiger kicked the PAT to increase the lead to 35-0.

Pruett scored his second touchdown of the game on a 17 yard run with 6:06 left in the second quarter for a 41-0 lead.

“It was just a very complete game by our team,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “We did things well in all three phases. I’m very proud of our defense for their execution.”

The second half was played with a rolling clock, and the only remaining score of the game came with 9:21 left in the game, when Short connected with Etzler for a 17 yard touchdown. The senior receiver finished with two catches for 25 yards, plus the touchdown throw.

Kline completed five of eight passes for 74 yards and rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Brecht scored on his lone carry of the game and had two receptions for 47 yards. Pruett finished with a team high 43 yards rushing on four carries and two receptions for 77 yards. As a team, the Knights finished with 295 yards of total offense.

Colin Bailey had five carries for 49 yards for the Wildcats, to go along with 11 yards passing on five completions. He was sacked eight times for -60 yards.

Crestview will finish the regular season at Paulding on Friday, while Delphos Jefferson will host Spencerville.

Scoring summary

Delphos Jefferson 0 0 0 0 – 0

Crestview 22 19 0 6 – 47

11:47 1st qtr: Wade Sheets 80 yard kickoff return (Drew Kline run)

9:54 1st qtr: Javin Etzler 68 yard pass to Caylib Pruett (Kole Small kick)

6:08 1st qtr: Drew Kline 10 yard run (Kole Small kick)

11:09 2nd qtr: Brody Brecht 19 yard run (kick failed)

9:53 2nd qtr: Kaden Short 53 yard punt return (Ayden Lichtensteiger kick)

6:06 2nd qtr: Caylib Pruett 17 yard run (kick failed)

9:21 4th qtr: Kaden Short 17 yard pass to Javin Etzler (kick failed)