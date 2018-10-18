Wee Care plans coin auction fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

On the morning of Saturday, November 3, Wee Care Learning Center will host a coin auction to directly benefit the center.

Wee Care, with the aid of Central Mutual Insurance, is in the middle of a campaign to build a capital trust fund that will be managed by the Van Wert County Foundation. The capital trust fund will provide money annually for a variety of needs, including upgrades to HVAC, the kitchen, playground, carpeting, and other needs. Central Insurance will match all funds raised within the community, including this event.

Wee Care is in its 39th year of operation as a not-for-profit childcare organization. It has been housed at its current location for the past 13 years following the construction of a new center in 2005.

Wee Care is partnering with Kramer’s Homestead Auction LLC and its founder, Warren Kramer, for the event. There will be coins of all types, including gold pieces, silver, Carson City Morgans, Indian heads, first strike coins, slabbed coins, and others.

The auction will be held at Wee Care Learning Center, 10485 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert. There is no buyer’s premium and no sales tax for this event. Free doughnuts and coffee will be available as well. A preview of the coins to be sold will be available beginning at 8 a.m., with the auction getting underway at 9:30 that morning. Watch AUCTIOZIP for a complete listing.

All proceeds benefit Wee Care Learning Center. For more information, contact Warren Kramer at 419.733.0055.