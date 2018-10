VW tennis team holds awards banquet

Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team celebrated the 2018 season with its annual awards banquet on Tuesday. First row (left to right) Ava Sealscott (manager), Kaylee Jennings (JV MVP), Natalie Schreiber, Kendall Rauch, Lizzie Rutkowski (All-WBL, Most Improved), Sophie Rutkowski and Olivia Rutkowski (manager). Middle row: Claire Benner (manager), Alli Morrow (MVP), Liv Kline (All-WBL, All Northwest Ohio honorable mention), Tayzia Havill, and Natalie Benner. Back row: Coach Schmidt, Emma Rutkowski (MVP), Paige Moonshower (All-WBL, All Northwest Ohio honorable mention), Jada Buckner (All-WBL, Most Improved), Allie Etter and Coach Alvarez. Photo submitted