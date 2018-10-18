Issue 1 information session scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

Mark Spieles, LISW-S, executive director of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger will be presenting information regarding Issue 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, October 22, at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Area residents can come and enjoy some pie and learn what Issue 1 would mean for Ohioans so they can make an informed decision at the polls. The session is free and open to the public, while there will be pumpkin and apple pie and apple cider served.

No need to register. All are welcome.

Organizers of the informational sessions also thanked the 46 people who attended the last learning series session.