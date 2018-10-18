Elks donation

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation to the Van Wert Fire Department to help sponsor the Firefighter Phil Program, which is presented to all Van Wert city and county elementary school children. This year, the program will reach 1,552 students in Grades K-4. The program, which is presented each October in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, teaches the school children the importance of fire safety. Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to help sponsor this important program and has been a sponsor each year since the program was started in Van Wert County. Shown are Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones and Elks Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley. Elks photo