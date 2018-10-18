17 people appear for hearings in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people were arraigned, one person was sentenced, and five defendants changed their pleas to guilty during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Christopher Stemen, 34, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of grand theft-motor vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender, both felonies of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Stemen will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 31.

Benjamin Holmes, 33, of Bronson, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and receiving stolen property, all felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 7.

Anthony Bonifas, 20, of Delphos, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond, with the condition that he report twice a week to the probation department. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 14.

Alisha Elder, 39, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to one count each of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond, on the condition she have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. November 14.

Jacob Thomas, 26, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for a probation violation, and was given credit for 180 days already served.

Five people changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Jason Gilbert, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen. A $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case. Gilbert will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 21.

Tony Brown, 61, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, as well as a specification that he used a Ford pickup truck in the commission of the crime. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. November 21.

Daniel Craig, no age or address listed, chanted his plea to guilty to a reduced charge of domestic violence, downgraded from a felony of the third degree from a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 21.

Steven Replogle, 28, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He was then sentenced to a year of community control, including 90 days in jail, which were all suspended. Replogle was also ordered to pay $680 in restitution to Van Wert Health.

Jacob Cowan, 22, of Scott, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10:30 a.m. November 21.

Two people appeared in court on probation violations.

Charles Thompson, 26, of Paulding, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for three days already served.

Dravone Wannemacher, 25, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report and failing to complete treatment. He was sentenced to two years of community control under the same conditions as before, with as given an additional 60 days in jail, to be served immediately.

Three people also appeared for bond violation hearings.

Johnny Bowersock, 54, of Van Wert, admitted violating his personal surety bond by consuming alcohol. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and the case continued.

Milo Holt Jr., 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program. He treatment in lieu of conviction program was then terminated and he was scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. November 21. A new $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case.

Adam Fuerst, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by consuming intoxicants. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and Fuerst will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. November 21.

Two people also signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court.

Teresa Huff, 56, of Van Wert, signed a waiver and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, in the case.

Brian Ferryman, 37, of Tiline, Kentucky, signed a time waiver and also requested more time to prepare his case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 31.