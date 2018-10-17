US Bank donation

Local entrepreneurship is getting a boost from the US Bank Foundation. Krista Somerton (second from right) and Stacy Adam (right) from the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, received a $500 check Wednesday from Terra Bonifas, assistant branch manager for US Bank (left), and Van Wert Branch Manager Natalie Gibson. The US Bank Foundation’s Community Possible Grant supports organizations that assists small businesses and programs that enhance workforce skills and provide education in financial literacy. The funds will go to the winners of the annual Business Plan Challenge developed by VWAEDC. Participants in the challenge are also eligible for six weeks of free business classes provided by Wright State University-Lake Campus’ Business Enterprise Center at the VWAEDC office. The next Van Wert Entrepreneurial Fair, which kicks off the Business Plan Challenge, will be February 2, 2019.