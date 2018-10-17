Latta praises Vantage, credits GOP for economic gains

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

U.S. Representative Bob Latta was in Van Wert on Tuesday, where he visited Vantage Career Center, spoke to Van Wert Rotary Club, and met with media representatives.

Latta said his tour of Vantage was the fourth visit to career centers in his district recently, with visits also to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg, Penta Career Center in Archbold, and Millstream Career Center in Findlay, and he has been impressed with what he has seen.

“When people are saying there’s no good news out there, you know what, you need to go to one of these career centers and see what these kids are doing,” Latta noted. “It is absolutely amazing!”

While at Vantage, the congressman toured several programs, and said he also got the chance to drive a semi tractor-trailer truck Vantage obtained for its CDL and truck driving course. Latta said it was the first time he had driving a 10-speed manual transmission, but said he did pretty well.

“I did not knock over a cone,” he said what a smile, although he added that he didn’t have to turn too much.

Latta, who has toured Vantage in the past, said he has been very impressed with the career centers in his district, and noted the important role they have in today’s booming economy in providing career education for high school students, as well as retraining opportunities for those already in the workforce.

The congressman credited recent Republican initiatives, such as the controversial tax cut and eliminating regulations, for creating jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

Latta noted that the U.S. currently has 7 million job openings, with only 6 million people unemployed — the first time in U.S. history there are more jobs than people to fill them — adding that the nation’s unemployment rate is the lowest in 49 years, and the lowest in 65 years for women.

“You put it all together and things are taking off,” he said of the economy.

Latta also discussed the Strengthening Career Technical Education for the 21st Century Act that will provide additional resources to CTE programs nationally — something needed because of the importance of career-technical education in training workers for unfilled jobs across the country.

Latta also talked about a meeting he held earlier this week in Bowling Green with first responders from northwest Ohio communities — law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel — to talk about the dangers of treating overdose and other cases that involve the use of drugs laced with fentanyl and carfentanil. The situation is dangerous for first responders, who are at risk for serious health risks from the addition of those powerful drugs to heroin and other substances.

Latta noted that the current session of Congress has resulted in more than 60 bills related to the opioid pandemic from a community, Energy and Commerce, on which he serves. He also talked briefly about his INFO Act bill, which provides information on drug funding resources available to small rural communities.

“If you’re a smaller community and you don’t have a grant writer, how do you find the help?” the congressman said of the situation before passage of the INFO Act bill.

Latta also spoke to local Rotarians at Willow Bend Country Club at noon on Tuesday and was headed to Defiance County from Van Wert on what could be termed a campaign swing prior to November’s mid-term election.