Lady Knights move on

Crestview’s Reagan Hammons goes up for a block during Tuesday’s Division IV sectional volleyball match against Delphos Jefferson. The Lady Knights won the match 25-4, 25-13, 25-15. Maddy Lamb was 25-25 serving with four aces, Lexi Gregory had 17 kills and Bailey Gregory finished with 24 digs. Crestview (17-6) will play at poll champion St. Henry at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will claim the sectional championship and advance to next week’s Van Wert district. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent