Lady Cougars to play for sectional title

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert opened Division II volleyball sectional tournament action with a 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15 victory over St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.

Adrianna Grothause led the Lady Cougars with 18 kills, followed by Katie Coplin (16) and Lainey Werts (10). Coplin also had a team high 22 assists, followed by Noelle Heffner (12). Jamison Clouse finished with 13 blocks, and Coplin and Reagan Priest each had eight. Heffner had four aces, and Priest and Grothause each had a pair of blocks.

Van Wert (16-7) will play Bryan at Defiance High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday.