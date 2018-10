Knights to play in big tournament

Van Wert independent sports

The Crestview Knights boys’ basketball team will play in the prestigious Flyin’ To The Hoop Invitational in January.

The Knights will play Minster at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 20, at Kettering Fairmont High School.

The four day event will showcase 37 teams.

For more information, go to www.flyintothehoop.com.