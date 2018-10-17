All-NWC volleyball selections announced
VW independent/submitted information
DELPHOS — Paulding sophomore Sadie Estle was voted the 2018 Northwest Conference “Player of The Year” at a meeting of conference volleyball coaches in Delphos. In a close vote, Estle edged Rylee Sybert (CG) and Lexi Gregory (CV) who finished second and third respectively in the balloting.
For the second consecutive season, Tammy Gregory of Crestview was voted NWC Coach of the Year by her peers. Columbus Grove and Crestview ended the regular season as conference co-champs with identical 7-1 records in league play.
Lexi Gregory and Bailey Gregory were named to NWC first team, while Crestview teammate Avery McCoy earned second team honors, and Lauryn Black was named honorable mention.
Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant and Kendall Bollenbacher were named to the first team, Carly Wendel received second team honors, and Brianna Ebel and Madison Williams were named All-NWC honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM:
Sadie Estle SO PL
Rylee Sybert SR CG
Lexi Gregory JR CV
Lakin Brant SR LV
Megan Light SO ADA
Kendall Bollenbacher FR LV
Haley Radabaugh JR CG
Bailey Gregory SO CV
SECOND TEAM:
Avery McCoy SR CV
Summer McCloskey SR AE
Amy Vorst SR CG
Carly Wendel SR LV
Katie Prater JR BL
Delaney Deuel SO DJ
Jalynn Parrett SO PL
HONORABLE MENTION:
Anamya Truex JR AE
Emma Hoback JR SV
Morgan Swick SR ADA
Brianna Ebel SO LV
Alex Briley SR AE
Megan Tope SR PL
Sidney Gossard JR ADA
Grace Howard SR AE
Ashley Eachus JR BL
Lauren Black JR CV
Kylie Stackhouse FR BL
Peyton Brubaker SR CG
Courtney Teman JR DJ
Jayla Rostorfer JR DJ
Madison Williams SO LV
Avron McClurg JR DJ
