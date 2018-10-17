All-NWC volleyball selections announced

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Paulding sophomore Sadie Estle was voted the 2018 Northwest Conference “Player of The Year” at a meeting of conference volleyball coaches in Delphos. In a close vote, Estle edged Rylee Sybert (CG) and Lexi Gregory (CV) who finished second and third respectively in the balloting.

For the second consecutive season, Tammy Gregory of Crestview was voted NWC Coach of the Year by her peers. Columbus Grove and Crestview ended the regular season as conference co-champs with identical 7-1 records in league play.

Lexi Gregory and Bailey Gregory were named to NWC first team, while Crestview teammate Avery McCoy earned second team honors, and Lauryn Black was named honorable mention.

Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant and Kendall Bollenbacher were named to the first team, Carly Wendel received second team honors, and Brianna Ebel and Madison Williams were named All-NWC honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM:

Sadie Estle SO PL

Rylee Sybert SR CG

Lexi Gregory JR CV

Lakin Brant SR LV

Megan Light SO ADA

Kendall Bollenbacher FR LV

Haley Radabaugh JR CG

Bailey Gregory SO CV

SECOND TEAM:

Avery McCoy SR CV

Summer McCloskey SR AE

Amy Vorst SR CG

Carly Wendel SR LV

Katie Prater JR BL

Delaney Deuel SO DJ

Jalynn Parrett SO PL

HONORABLE MENTION:

Anamya Truex JR AE

Emma Hoback JR SV

Morgan Swick SR ADA

Brianna Ebel SO LV

Alex Briley SR AE

Megan Tope SR PL

Sidney Gossard JR ADA

Grace Howard SR AE

Ashley Eachus JR BL

Lauren Black JR CV

Kylie Stackhouse FR BL

Peyton Brubaker SR CG

Courtney Teman JR DJ

Jayla Rostorfer JR DJ

Madison Williams SO LV

Avron McClurg JR DJ