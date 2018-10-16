Richard Moore Sr.

Richard Moore Sr., 81, of Van Wert, died Monday night, October 15, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born August 16, 1937, in Providence, Kentucky the son of John and Robbie Moore, who both preceded him in death. On March 31, 1956, he married Mary James, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his children, Raymond (Sylvia) Moore of Van Wert, Michael (Kimberly) Moore and Tyrone (Debra) Moore, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mary Turner of Van Wert, and Shari (Steven) Darnell of Van Wert; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Two children, Richard “Popeye” Moore Jr. and Sharlene Moore, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.