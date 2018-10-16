Latest statewide poll has Crestview No. 8

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert moved up two spots in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football poll.

The Knights (7-1) are ranked No. 8 in Division VII.

Other area teams ranked in Division VII are Edgerton (8-0, No. 2) and Minster (5-3, No. 10).

Wapakoneta (7-1) is ranked No. 13 in Division III and St. Marys Memorial (8-0) remains at No. 1 in Division IV.

Marion Local (8-0) is the new No. 1 in Division VI. The Flyers had been No. 2 until Coldwater lost last Friday. The Cavaliers are now No. 3 in Division VI, while Lima Central Catholic is No. 4 and St. Henry is No. 13.