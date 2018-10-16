Judge to hold adult guardianship session

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Probate Court Judge Kevin H. Taylor, in cooperation with the Van Wert County Council on Aging, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be hosting an informational session on adult guardianships.

The session is open to anyone over the age of 21 who may have an interest in serving as a volunteer guardian in Van Wert County. The purpose of the volunteer guardianship program is to recruit responsible adults to serve as guardians for those who have no family or friends to help them when their ability to make decisions has been diminished.

Duties of a guardian would include regular visits with the person to develop a mutual relationship and to make sure that the needs of the ward are being met, including appropriate medical care and treatment, as needed. It may also involve making important decisions on living arrangements for wards and making sure they are living in the least restrictive environment.

The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Van Wert Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert, and is expected to last approximately an hour. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call Van Wert County Probate Court at 419.238.0027.