Dennis N. Branch

Dennis N. Branch, 49, of Van Wert, died unexpectedly at 9 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 5, 1968, in Paulding, the son of JC (Marge) Branch and Rose Steele.

He is survived by his father, JC (Marge) Branch of Van Wert; his mother, Rose Steele of Paulding; two sons, Thomas Branch of Ohio City and Tristan (Taylor) Branch of Scott; and two grandchildren.

Other survivors include siblings Chris Reichert Jr., Braska Huffman, Cheryl Tyner, Purcy Nance, Brenda Bidlack, Stacy Strick, and Billy White.

Two brothers, Randy Reichert and Tracy “Grizz” Harless, preceded him in death.

Dennis will be cremated according to his wishes. Memorial services will be observed privately by the family.