Delores J. Thatcher

Delores J. Thatcher, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 11, 1933, in Paulding County, the daughter of Elmer C. and Grace V. (Fiock) Keysor, who both preceded her in death.

A 1951 graduate of Haviland High School, Delores went on to marry the love of her life, Harvey J. Thatcher, on October 16, 1954. She was the mother of eight children, three Marsh girls, four exchange students, 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Delores enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, reading, puzzles, playing bunco and other games. She never missed a sporting event that her children participated in. She was known for supplying hot chocolate and blankets to those in attendance. She was awarded “Mother of the Year” by the University of Findlay women’s softball team.

Once the kids were grown, Delores and Harvey enjoyed traveling the United States and Mexico and cruising the Caribbean.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Harvey J. Thatcher of Van Wert; eight children, Audie L. (Sue) Thatcher of Ohio City, Debra M. (Lonnie) Nedderman of Van Wert, Brett W. (Diana) Thatcher of Van Wert, Bart C. (Sondra) Thatcher of New Knoxville, Cindy A. (Tim) Hunsaker of Springboro, Valori Y. (Brian) Dunn of Van Wert, Tyson J. (Lauri) Thatcher of Middle Point, and Stacy J. (Brenna Iverson) Thatcher of Brooklyn, New York; a brother, George F. (Sharon) Keysor of Paulding; three sisters, Collen Myers of Haviland, Noreda Hoaglin of Fort Myers, Florida, and Diana (Louis) Crow of Van Wert; 21 grandchildren, Dr. Jake (Dr. Becca Adams) Jones, Meg (Dave Hunsberger)Thatcher, Drew (Kara) Nedderman, Jordan (Heidi) Nedderman, Colin (Sarah) Nedderman, Kelsey (Mike Whitson) Nedderman, Bryn Thatcher, Brock Thatcher, Hollie Ferckel, Heath Eggleston, Bryce (Chris) Thatcher, Laura (Cory) Gengler, Danielle Thatcher, Austin Thatcher, Evan (Taylor) Hunsaker, Kaylin (Matthew) Bittner, Morgan Hunsaker, Tanner Dunn, Rylee Dunn, Briggs Thatcher, and Sydni Thatcher; 12 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Debbie, and Libby Jones, Grant, Zachary, Joanna, Henry, Sophia, and Theo Nedderman, Ayda Whitson, Myra and Brody Thatcher, and Kayleigh and Aaliyah Gengler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her grandson, Joel Ross Thatcher.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Van Wert at www.comhealthpro.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.