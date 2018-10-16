Carole Anne Hunsaker Davie

Carole Ann Hunsaker Davie, 75 of Van Wert, died at 3:46 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 25, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harold Thomas and Frances Laura (Ashton) Hunsaker, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Joseph P. Davie, who died October 3, 1991.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Witten McMichael of Van Wert; three stepchildren, Shannon (John) Burklund of Lima, Mitchell (Sherree) Davie of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Tony Davie of West Virginia; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, DeWayne Hunsaker of Grover Hill; a sister, Helen Hunsaker of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a niece; and a nephew.

A daughter, Laura Ann Pessefall, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Hunsaker, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

