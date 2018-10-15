Outdoorsmen Club plans military match

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Modern Military Match. This CMP-sanctioned match will be held Saturday, October 20, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road.

The safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m., while the match will start at 9:30 that morning. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle, such as an M-14, AK-47, FAL, SKS, or M-16, may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For participants who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For those who have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 a.m. the day of the match. The clinic will include how an M-1 operates, as well as match protocols. The club also had a National Match AR-15 for participants who might want to try it out.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.infoor call 419.203.8662.